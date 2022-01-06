Huntersville man admits to embezzling thousands of dollars from employer after company owner’s death

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Huntersville man has pleaded guilty to wire fraud for embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from his employer following the company owner’s death, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to documents, from September 2019 to February 2021, Padua abused his senior finance position with his employer, identified in court documents as Trucking Company, and used falsified documents and improper accounting entries to embezzle hundreds of thousands of dollars.

As part of the scheme, Padua admitted in court that, following the Trucking Company owner’s death in October 2019, he forged the owner’s signature on a fake employment agreement he created and backdated prior to the owner’s death.

The fraudulent employment agreement purported to increase Padua’s compensation significantly through higher wages, bonuses, and life insurance benefits.

Padua admitted in court Thursday after he created the fake employment agreement, he received substantial compensation from the Trucking Company, to which he was not entitled.

Padua pleaded guilty to wire fraud and was released on bond. The wire fraud charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. A sentencing date has not yet been set.