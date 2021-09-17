Human bones found in wooded area of North Carolina county

Crime and Public Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

DURHAM, N.C. – Human bones were found Thursday in a wooded area on federal property in Durham County, the sheriff’s office said.

The bones were found around 6 p.m. near the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, which is located between NC-147 and TW Alexander Drive, south of Interstate-40.

Durham County deputies responded but also called the FBI since NIEHS is federal property.

Deputies and agents are collecting evidence at the scene – including the bones.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said there is no threat to the public.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories