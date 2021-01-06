House fire in west Charlotte ‘intentionally set’, fire officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A house fire in west Charlotte that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday morning was the result of arson, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Fire officials said the fire at a home on the 2300 block of Morton Street was determined to be “intentionally set.”

One person was rescued and treated for smoke inhalation. Medic confirmed that one person was taken to the he hospital.

CFD estimated the home suffered $25,000 worth of damage.

