18-year-old is fatally shot in W. Sugar Creek Road homicide investigation

Crime and Public Safety

by: Walter Hermann

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An 18-year-old boy was shot and killed in an early morning homicide investigation, CMPD said on Saturday.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

Officers responded to calls regarding a victim who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds near 1100 W. Sugar Creek Road in northeast Charlotte around 3:30 a.m.

18-year-old Jaterrious Moore was found in a parking lot near a Shell gas station and Continental Inn and was pronounced dead on the scene. A second victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

CSI, Operations Command, Victim Services, CFD, Medic, and the DA’s Office were among the departments that responded to the scene.

This is the city’s 59th homicide of the year.

This remains an active investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories