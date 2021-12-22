Homicide investigation underway in East Charlotte

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police investigators are on the scene of a homicide investigation.

According to CMPD, the investigation is underway on the 3200 block of North Sharon Amity Road in East Charlotte.

Details are extremely limited at this time, but CMPD confirms one person is dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. FOX 46 is on the way to the scene to gather more details.