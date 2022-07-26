YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man died in the emergency department Monday night, the York County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday.

Thomas Harris, 54, of York, was assaulted and transported to Piedmont Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, according to the coroner.

It is unclear at this time if an arrest has been made.

Details of what occurred are unknown at this time and we are working with York City Police to learn more information.