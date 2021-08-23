Person shot and killed in southeast Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A homicide investigation is underway in southeast Charlotte after one person was found shot and killed early Monday morning, according to CMPD.

Officers were called to an area near the 1800 block of Tartan Court Monday, Aug. 23, where one person was located with apparent gunshot wounds. The person was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.

Details are limited at this time. Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene Monday to conduct the investigation, and Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence.

Anyone with further information on this homicide case is asked to call 911 or can leave an anonymous tip with Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.