ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Rock Hill Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Ligon Drive area Wednesday morning, officials said.

Police said Ligon Drive is closed while investigators are on scene.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Officials have not released any details about the incident, but said a suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.