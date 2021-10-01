Homicide investigation underway in northwest Charlotte

Crime and Public Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Friday afternoon at a home in northwest Charlotte.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

According to CMPD, the incident occurred on the 2600 block of Clydesdale Terrace. Additional details were not immediately provided.

This is a developing story and will be updated with the latest information as soon as it becomes available. Stay tuned to FOX 46 Charlotte for updates.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories