Homicide investigation underway in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Friday afternoon at a home in northwest Charlotte.

According to CMPD, the incident occurred on the 2600 block of Clydesdale Terrace. Additional details were not immediately provided.

This is a developing story and will be updated with the latest information as soon as it becomes available. Stay tuned to FOX 46 Charlotte for updates.