Police say domestic incident led to fatal stabbing in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Police are investigating after one person was killed in a domestic-related stabbing in northwest Charlotte.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Ledson Court on Monday around 9:30 p.m. where one person was pronounced dead.

CMPD later said that James Jackson, 53, had been charged with killing John Cousar, 61, in the case. It is unclear at this time what the relationship is between the two.

This was the second stabbing-related homicide in Charlotte Monday night.

Earlier in the day, police also said two people were left with life-threatening injuries following a stabbing incident in south Charlotte.

Anyone with knowledge of this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600 or submit a tip here.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE