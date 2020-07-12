Deadly shooting near Sugar Creek Park

Charlotte police were conducting a homicide investigation on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 3 p.m near 4000 Cushman Street in north Charlotte, just above the NoDa neighborhood.

A man was found in the front yard of a home suffering from a gunshot wound and Medic transported him to Atrium Main, where he was later pronounced dead.

An initial investigation showed the shooting took place at the intersection of Cushman and Ridgedale Circle and that the victim tried to run from the scene.

Operations, Charlotte Fire, Medic, CMPD, and victim’s services were among the divisions who responded to the scene and go to a nearby residence.

CMPD says the suspect fled the scene and is unknown at this time.

This is the 55th homicide so far in 2020. It is also the second homicide investigation in as many days. A man who was inside his vehicle at a BP gas station in east Charlotte was fatally shot and there is no mention of a suspect yet in that case.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it comes into the newsroom.

