Homicide investigation underway in North Charlotte

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are on the scene of a homicide on the 1300 block of Long Grass Court in North Charlotte where one person was found dead.

Details regarding the homicide are not yet clear, and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information that may aid investigators in this case, contact CMPD Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600 or click here to submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.