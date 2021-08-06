Homicide investigation underway after person shot, killed in Steele Creek

Scene of the homicide in the Steele Creek area (FOX 46 Charlotte)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A homicide investigation is underway after a person was shot and killed Friday evening in the Steele Creek area of Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The fatal shooting occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, in the 7600 block of Holliswood Court.

As CMPD officers got to the scene, they found a person with an apparent gunshot wound. The person was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.

On Friday afternoon, a witness told FOX 46 that she had just woken up from a nap when she heard several cars crash and then heard gunfire.

Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene Friday evening to conduct an investigation, and Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.