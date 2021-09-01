High Point man arrested after woman shot, killed in Kannapolis home

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder Tuesday night for the death of a woman found shot to death in a Kannapolis home, according to the Kannapolis Police Department.
Authorities said Demontrel Murphy of High Point is accused of murdering 49-year-old Yulanda Hollis who was found suffering from a gunshot wound at a home on Packard Avenue around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday. Hollis died before she could be taken to the hospital.
Police said Murphy had a relationship with Hollis’ daughter.
Murphey was arrested by High Point police and will be transferred to the Cabarrus County Jail, authorities said.
No other details were released about the case.
