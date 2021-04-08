Hickory woman shot in head, teen struck in arm while inside home

HICKORY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman was shot in the head and leg while she was inside of her home in Hickory Wednesday night, according to the Hickory Police Department.
Officials said a 59-year-old woman was struck by gunfire inside of a home near the 200 block of 3rd Avenue SE around 10:40 p.m. on April 7.
She was taken to the hospital where she is listed in stable condition.
Police said a 16-year-old also suffered an injury from a bullet to his arm. He was treated at the scene.
Authorities said a person or possibly multiple people fired multiple times into the home while standing in the front yard.
Police said they did not have any information on a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.