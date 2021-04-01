Hickory woman pleads guilty to stealing $68,000 from federally-funded program

HICKORY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Hickory woman pleaded guilty Thursday for stealing more than $68,000 from a federally-funded workforce development program, Acting U.S. Attorney William Stetzer announced.

According to plea documents, Miller was employed as a career coach for an organization contracted by a nonprofit association of local governments to provide training to people hunting for jobs. The organization used funds from the U.S. Department of Labor under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WOIA).

Court documents said Miller was responsible for providing career guidance, case management and follow-ups to people in the youth program.

Miller admitted that she participated in a scheme to divert government funds for her own benefit by creating bogus documents, faking signatures and making false and misleading statements to the people who were supposed to be the recipients of the WOIA funds.

Court records show Miller created fraudulent documents for mileage reimbursement on behalf of students and then cashed the checks and kept the proceeds. When victims asked about the status of their mileage claims, she gave them bogus excuses, including that the program no longer had reimbursement funds available.

She also allegedly created documents that falsely said student-victims had received vaccines and were seeking reimbursements for the costs associated with the vaccines when the student-victims had actually not received a dose and had no knowledge of the forms submitted on their behalf.

Court documents said Miller also created fraudulent documents for reimbursable purchases in which she then cashed in. She was also accused of creating documents indicating that students had successfully completed certain milestones that earned them gift cars, only to keep the rewards for herself.

Miller also admitted in court that she opened bank accounts in the names of at least two of her students that she used to fraudulent reimbursement checks. She also admitted to opening American Express accounts in the names of three other students for the same reason.

In total, officials said she defrauded at least 40 people and diverted more than $68,000 in government funds to herself.

Miller pleaded guilty to wire fraud scheme, which carries a maximum term of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. A sentencing date has not been set.