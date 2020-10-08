Hickory Police searching for two suspects after man found shot in the street

HICKORY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was found lying in a Hickory Street with gunshot wounds early Thursday morning, according to the Hickory Police Department.

Officials said 25-year-old Nicholas Rozzelle was found in the 100 block of 18th Street NW at 12:08 a.m. on October 8.

Rozzelle was taken to a hospital and then flown to Charlotte. He is in critical condition.

Police said Rozzelle was confronted by two black men wearing dark clothes. One of the men shot the victim and both then they both fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.