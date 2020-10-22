Hickory Police search for armed and dangerous man who shot girlfriend, fled the scene

HICKORY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Hickory Police are looking for a man who shot his girlfriend in the abdomen early Thursday morning before leaving the scene in his SUV.

Police said Andrew Lindon Paul Mungro, 34, shot his girlfriend in an apartment at 2830 12 Avenue SE around 1:05 a.m. Thursday.

The victim was found lying on the apartment floor with a gunshot wound in her abdomen. She was taken to the Catawba Valley Medical Center and transferred to CMC Charlotte where she is in critical but stable condition.

A 12-year-old was also inside the apartment but was not harmed.

Police said Mungro left the scene in a 2004 Gold Chevrolet Trailblazer NC with North Carolina registration number HDV-7445.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Warrants have been issued against Mungro for felony kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He was in possession of a semi-automatic handgun and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE