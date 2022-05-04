HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – All students and staff at a Hickory middle school have been evacuated from the building due to a threat made on social media, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said all students and staff at Harry M Arndt Middle School in Hickory are safe.

“All students and staff are being evacuated to the SSHS football stadium and student bags were left behind to be searched, out of an abundance of caution,” the sheriff’s office said in a released statement. “Please know that we take any threat that we are made aware of seriously as the safety and well-being of the students and staff is our utmost priority.”

Authorities ask that parents do not attempt to pick up their child/children at this time.



“We will update you when new information becomes available,” the sheriff’s office said.