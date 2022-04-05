CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Hickory man accused of posting images of himself possessing guns on his Snapchat while he was on supervised release was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday, according to U.S. Attorney Dena King.

Court documents said that on July 13, 2020, 26-year-old Carlos Ikard began posting images on his Snapchat of him possessing multiple guns while he was on post-release supervision with the State of North Carolina.

The next day, law enforcement found Ikard in a vehicle parked at his home in Hickory. Authorities reportedly seized three firearms, including one that was stolen, Oxycodone pills and marijuana from the car.

Investigators also executed search warrants for Ikard’s Snapchat account and cell phone, which contained images of him with the seized guns and messages in which he arranged drug sales, court documents said.

Prosecutors said Ikard was sentenced to 60 months in prison and three years of supervised release for possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.