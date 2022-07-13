HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Hickory man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for selling methamphetamine and crack cocaine and conducting the majority of the sales from his auto detailing business in Taylorsville, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

Elwood Steptoe, 41, of Hickory, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison and five years of supervised release for distributing narcotics, authorities said.

In December 2020, law enforcement learned that Steptoe was trafficking narcotics in Catawba and Alexander counties. Over the course of a five-month investigation, authorities determined that Steptoe was selling substantial amounts of meth and crack cocaine.

Authorities said Steptoe conducted the majority of the sales from his auto detailing business in Taylorsville.

On May 13, 2021, law enforcement said they executed a search warrant at Steptoe’s home in Catawba County, seizing $2,700 in U.S. currency, approximately 20 grams of crack cocaine, and approximately 284 grams of methamphetamine.

Court records show that Steptoe engaged in drug trafficking while he was on probation for state drug charges. As a result of Steptoe’s previous federal drug conviction and state felony drug conviction, the Court sentenced Steptoe as “a career offender.”

Steptoe is in federal custody and will be transferred to the federal Bureau of Prisons.