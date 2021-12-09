Hickory man in critical condition after he was shot inside car, police say

HICKORY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Hickory man was critically injured when he was struck by gunfire after multiple shots were fired into his vehicle Wednesday night, according to the Hickory Police Department.

Police said 26-year-old Michael Tucker Jr. was found suffering from a gunshot wound behind the wheel of a car around 11:13 p.m. Wednesday near the 800 block of 1St Street SE.

Investigators determined Tucker left his apartment to drive to a nearby convenience store before he was shot.

Authorities said that suspects fired multiple shots into Tuckers car from the roadway.

Police said they had no suspect information to release as of Thursday morning.

Anyone with information about the shooting investigation is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or email Inv. T. Johnson at tjohnson@hickorync.gov.