LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators found 10 grams of heroin and a gram of methamphetamine inside a woman’s car during a traffic stop in Lenoir Wednesday morning, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said 35-year-old Amber Harris of Morganton was pulled over on Cajah Mountain Road in Lenoir around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

As deputies spoke to Harris, a K9 reportedly alerted to the smell of drugs in the car, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators searched the vehicle and said they found 10 grams of heroin and a gram of meth.

Herion Arrest (Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office)

The drugs are estimated to have a total street value of $1,700, according to the North Carolina State Drug Guidelines.

Caldwell County Sheriff Alan Jones said his department continues to be “aggressive” in its drug campaign.

“We are not letting up,” Jones said.