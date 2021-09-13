HELP IDENTIFY: Huntersville Police release sketch of man wanted for murder in shooting at North Mecklenburg Park

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Huntersville Police Department has released a composite sketch of a suspect who is wanted for murder after they say he shot a person during an argument at North Mecklenburg Park last month, ultimately leading to the person’s death.

The deadly shooting occurred around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29 at North Mecklenburg Park after an argument took place between the victim and suspect while playing basketball at the North Meck Court.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and passed away due to their injuries a week later, police said.

The wanted suspect is described as a light skin black male with dreads in a pony tail, tattoos on both arms, in his 20s or 30s and is between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10, Huntersville Police said.

If you can identify the suspect, you’re asked to please contact Huntersville Police Lieutenant Freeston at 704-464-5400. Tips may also be made anonymously to North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000, police said.