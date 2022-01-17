HELP ID: Men accused of stealing snow gear from Play It Again Sports in Pineville

PINEVILLE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Pineville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who are accused of recently stealing from a local business.

The owner of Play It Again Sports told Queen City News the two suspects came in on Saturday, Jan. 15, around 5:30 p.m., tried on snow pants, and got some gloves. The owner said they went to help another customer, and that’s when the two men took off with the gear.

Anyone who has additional information regarding this crime or can identify the suspects is asked to call Pineville’s non-emergency number at 704-889-2231 or their anonymous tip line at 704-889-8477.