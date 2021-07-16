Handicapped person beaten, robbed at gunpoint in southeast Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Detectives are searching for two suspects accused of breaking into a southeast Charlotte home, beating the homeowner and robbing them at gunpoint, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the robbery happened around 6 p.m. on July 9 near the 9500 block of Springfield Gardens Drive.

Detectives said the suspects forced their way into a home at gunpoint and beat a physically handicapped person before robbing them of money and personal items.

Home Invasion, Robbery Suspects (CMPD)

Anyone who recognizes the suspects in the above photo is asked to call 911.

Anyone with information can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers. CMPD said there is a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.