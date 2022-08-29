TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought after a victim was found inside a Taco Bell-KFC location with gunshot wounds, Taylorsville Police said Monday.

Officers said they responded to calls regarding the incident around 12:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, near a KFC-Taco Bell establishment on the west side of town.

One person was found suffering from gunshot wounds inside the establishment and was airlifted to the hospital to be treated for unknown injuries. While nearby schools did not go into lockdown, children were kept inside until the scene was clear, police said.

An initial investigation revealed the suspect exited a vehicle and began shooting for unknown reasons. The suspect remains on the run at this time.