2 groups exchanged gunfire outside charlotte daycare center: CMPD

Police are continuing to investigate a shooting outside a southwest Charlotte daycare from Friday, CMPD said.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunfire at a daycare near 3900 Arrowood Road around 3 p.m. on Friday.

Detectives learned that Isaiah Kersey, 20, arrived with two other men, to pick up Kersey’s son, none of whom are on the approved pick-up list, so the mother was called. The mom, along with three other men, arrived a short time later, and the two groups began arguing. Both groups began shooting at each other, the police report indicated, and the school immediately went into lockdown.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported from the shooting, other than an employee who fled the scene and injured their arm. Two cars were damaged in the shooting.

RELATED: Shots fired near southwest Charlotte childcare center, 1 injured

Kersey was arrested and one of the guns was recovered, however, the other suspects involved fled the scene and none of them have been located and it is unclear if any of them suffered gunshot wounds.

This remains an active investigation.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android