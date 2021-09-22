Gun violence grows past COVID-19 in claiming young lives

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Gun violence in North Carolina has claimed twice as many lives of young people as COVID-19, an analysis by FOX 46 found.

According to the NCDHHS COVID dashboard, six people under the age of 18 have died from the coronavirus since the pandemic began in March of 2020. But in 2021, at least 12 people that same age have died from gun violence.

FOX 46 pulled police records and media reports across the state.

“The violence is attacking and hitting you pretty much wherever you are as a young child. It doesn’t allow them to be innocent anymore,” said Johnathan Hill with 100 Black Men of Greater Charlotte.

100 Black Men is a volunteer group dedicated to ending youth violence and showing young people a brighter future. This past spring, the organization put up billboards across the Charlotte area calling gun violence a pandemic.

“It’s very clear we are in a pandemic and gun violence is part of that as well,” Hill said.

The most recent case of a child being killed by gun violence took place earlier this month in Charlotte. Three-year-old Asiah Figueroa was sleeping at his home on Richard Rozzelle Drive when surveillance video captured several gunmen firing more than 150 rounds into the home.

Since then, CMPD has arrested three suspects and is still actively looking for more. Officers believe the dispute started at several local high schools. Since then, CMS has increased security at all high school football games.

The guns have also come into the schools. CMPD reports several firearms have been found in schools just weeks into the school year.

“What is encouraging is that we’re finding these guns. And we’re finding these guns because people are communicating with us. If you see something, say something,” said Officer Tom Hildebrand.

At 100 Black Men, the group offers mentoring to young people. Getting to them at an early age is a huge goal.

“I am optimistic that are children are not at point where they are lost. We absolutely can provide the help that they need,” Hill said. “But we are all in this together.”

State officials have also started getting involved in ending youth violence. Recently, the state started offering grants to groups with programs aimed at high school age kids.