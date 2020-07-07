Gun-toting teen charged with 6 counts of attempted murder, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have charged a teenager with six counts of attempted murder following a shooting that happened outside a northwest Charlotte grocery store on Monday.

CMPD officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 3:45 p.m. at a Bi-Lo grocery store located at 2926 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road.

The gunfire appeared to be targeting a specific vehicle, a Mercedes-Benz. Six victims who were uninjured spoke with authorities and Larry Hall III, 18, was identified as the suspect.

Hall was located a short time later at a home on Christian Street and was taken into custody. A rifle, shotgun, and two pistols were also seized along with a large amount of marijuana and cash.

This remains an open and active investigation.

