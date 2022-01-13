Gun, heroin seized from reckless driver in Catawba County, deputies say

Crime and Public Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jordan Kennedy (Catawba County Sheriff’s Office)

HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A gun and heroin were seized from a Hickory man after he was pulled over for driving in a “reckless manner” near Hickory Motor Speedway Thursday, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies pulled over a vehicle that was driving in a “careless and reckless manner” along Highway 70 near the speedway.

During the traffic stop, deputies said a K9 alerted them to drugs inside of the vehicle.

Authorities searched the vehicle and seized a gun and 2.7 grams of heroin they said was packaged in a way consistent with selling.

The driver of the vehicle, 29-year-old Jordan Kennedy was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He is being held in the Catawba County jail without bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queen City News

Trending Stories