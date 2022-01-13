Gun, heroin seized from reckless driver in Catawba County, deputies say

HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A gun and heroin were seized from a Hickory man after he was pulled over for driving in a “reckless manner” near Hickory Motor Speedway Thursday, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies pulled over a vehicle that was driving in a “careless and reckless manner” along Highway 70 near the speedway.

During the traffic stop, deputies said a K9 alerted them to drugs inside of the vehicle.

Authorities searched the vehicle and seized a gun and 2.7 grams of heroin they said was packaged in a way consistent with selling.

The driver of the vehicle, 29-year-old Jordan Kennedy was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He is being held in the Catawba County jail without bond.