Gun found on 14-year-old girl at NC high school; student brought gun to school to sell it, deputies say

Crime and Public Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A gun was found on a student at Western Alamance High School on Wednesday, the school system confirmed.

School officials received a tip about a possible weapon on campus and went on lockdown on Wednesday afternoon.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for FOX 46 News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

During a search, a 9mm handgun was confiscated from a 14-year-old female student.

According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, the student brought the gun to the school to sell it.

No injuries were reported.

Per Alamance-Burlington School System rules, the student will not be allowed back on campus until December 2022.

The school held dismissal Wednesday afternoon without incident.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories