CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A gun was found on the campus of Ranson Middle School in north Charlotte Thursday morning, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Officials released little information about the incident but said all students and staff were safe.

Queen City News has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information.

Earlier this week, a student was caught with a gun at Renaissance West Academy. It is still unclear whether that student will face charges or punishment.