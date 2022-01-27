GUILTY PLEA: Man to be sentenced in 2020 Christmas home invasion that killed elderly York County woman

Travis Randell Baxter

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One of three suspects who were arrested last year in connection to a York County home invasion on Christmas that left an elderly woman dead has pleaded guilty.

Travis Baxter has entered pleas to charges of voluntary manslaughter, first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, kidnapping, armed robbery, and conspiracy.

The charges arise from a home invasion in Hickory Grove on December 25, 2020. Baxter, along with two other suspects identified as Jackie Ray Childers Jr. and Virginia D. Ratcliffe, broke into a home on Smith Ford Road in Hickory Grove on Christmas Day and brutally beat the elderly victims inside.

Several items were stolen from within the home including a handgun, jewelry, and cash.

Sarah Childers, one of the victims, succumbed to her wounds on Jan. 16, 2021, authorities said.

Baxter will be sentenced Thursday morning, Jan. 27, 2022.

