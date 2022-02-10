Granite Falls man killed in wreck on NC 126 in Burke County, troopers say

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 27-year-old Granite Falls man was killed in an accident Thursday morning on NC 126 in Burke County, according to NC State Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash happened at 7:55 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, on NC 126 near North Powerhouse Road.

Troopers said a 1992 Subaru Legacy was traveling west on NC 126, ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, ran off the road to the left, and collided with a tree.

The force of the impact broke the front and rear of the car into separate sections, Highway Patrol said.

The driver, Joshua Gilbert, 28, of Morganton, was seriously injured and transported from the scene by medical helicopter to Mission Hospital in Asheville. He was restrained by a seatbelt, troopers said.

The passenger, Brandon Clinton Baldwin, 27, of Granite Falls, died from his injuries at the scene.

Troopers said the initial investigation indicates excessive speed and reckless driving as contributing circumstances. Charges are pending and the investigation remains ongoing.