Grand jury indicts Alex Murdaugh, Curtis Smith for attempted assisted suicide, insurance fraud scheme

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Hampton County grand jury on Thursday indicted disgraced lawyer Alex Murdaugh and his alleged accomplice Curtis Smith on charges connected to an attempted assisted suicide plot to defraud Murdaugh’s insurance provider.

On September 4, Murdaugh allegedly hired Smith to shoot him so that his son, Buster, could collect a $10 million life insurance policy.

Murdaugh survived the shooting and confessed to the scheme, which he blamed in part on a decades-long addiction to opioids.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson confirmed that Murdaugh was indicted on one count of conspiracy, one count of false insurance claim for payment of $10,000 or more, and one count of filing a false police report.

Smith was indicted on one count of pointing and presenting a firearm, one count of conspiracy, one count of assisted suicide, one count of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and one count of false insurance claim for payment of $10,000 or more.

The charges were first brought by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), which investigated the case.

The indictment kicks the case up to the AG’s office and emphasizes the severity of the charges.

Typically, grand jury indictments indicate that the state believes they have solid evidence against the defendants.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.