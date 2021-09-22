‘Give me all you got’: Pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Domino’s Pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night while making a delivery in Rock Hill, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

The driver reportedly told officers they were attempting to make a delivery to a home on South Confederate Avenue when a person in his late teens approached with a handgun.

Police said the suspect pointed the firearm at the driver and said, “Give me all you got.” The driver complied and handed over the pizzas and an unknown amount of cash.

Police said the suspect walked away near a house on Rich Street as the victim fled.

Police described the suspect as a Black male in his late teens, around 5’7″ tall and 150 pounds, wearing black sweats and having a short haircut.