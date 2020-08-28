Ghana man living in Charlotte sentenced for using romance, precious metal scams on elderly

A Ghanaian national living in Charlotte was sentenced to 51 months in prison Thursday for using romance and precious metals scams to con older victims out of over $1 million, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Court documents said 38-year-old Suleman Alhassan conspired with others in the U.S. and Ghana to execute romance schemes by creating fake profiles using false identities on internet dating sites to fraud mostly elderly victims into promises of a romantic relationship.

“Alhassan preyed upon older victims by exploiting their vulnerabilities, including their human need for a personal connection and a loving relationship,” said U.S. Attorney Murray. Some of the victims were exploited repeatedly until their well ran dry and they had no more money to give.”

He and his co-conspirators had victims send money to secure travel documents for the person they believed they were in a relationship with. The group would invent problems, including travel visas and customs issues so the victims would send more funds.

Court records show that Alhassan also claimed to own large quantities of gold in Ghana. The victims were convinced to send money to pay for the cost of shipping the gold from Ghana to the United States and other countries where it could be sold.

He admitted to the court that he and his co-conspirators would use these tactics until the victims would either run out of money or discover it was a scam.

In 2017, Alhassan was stopped at the Charlotte airport and had more than $130,000 in fraudulent funds seized by law enforcement but continued to be involved with scams until he was arrested.

Suleman Alhassan was sentenced to 51 months in prison and one year of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $1,127,989 as restitution. He will be deported after he completes his prison term.

THE LATEST NEWS FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE: