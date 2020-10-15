Georgia man, woman arrested for possessing over a pound of cocaine in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two Georgia residents were arrested in early October after deputies found more than one and a half pounds of Cocaine in their vehicle, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

ICSO said deputies stopped the two suspects’ car during a traffic stop on I-77 on October 5 in the northern area of the county.

After talking with the occupants, the deputies noticed criminal indicators and searched the vehicle.

Officials said deputies found 1.6 pounds of powder Cocaine and approximately a quarter pound of an unknown type powder. They also found two 9mm handguns under the two front seats.

Nathan Christian Jr, 46, and Andrea Simmone Fredrick, 34, both from Loganville, Georgia, were arrested and charged with felony trafficking schedule II controlled substance, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, felony maintain a dwelling or vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor carry concealed weapon.

Christian and Fredrick were given a $250 thousand bond.

