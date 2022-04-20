(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Day three began with bombshell testimony from one of defendant James Michael Rick’s drug friends. Lisa Lineberger.

She testified that on the night of Delia (aka Joyce) Aldrige Rick’s death, defendant Rick came to Larry Hambrick’s house, where she was staying, to borrow Hambrick’s crossbow.

Lineberger detailed for the jury that Hambrick’s home was a place where she and others would often frequently use drugs, most often on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

The night of the incident, May 4, 2019, was a Friday.

Lineberger let Rick into Hambrick’s home to get the crossbow because Hambrick was passed out asleep and Lineberger was unable to rouse him.

At some point, Melinda Robinson, Rick’s ex-girlfriend, was outside the house. Lineberger observed Rick with the crossbow and heard what she believed was the crossbow hitting something. She also heard Melinda exclaim “oh my God you killed Joyce.”

Finally, Lineberger testified that she observed Rick drive away in Joyce’s car and Robinson drive away in Rick’s truck.

Hambrick testified next accusing Rick of stealing the crossbow the night of the incident after showing the crossbow to the jury. When he woke up during the night he told the jury he did see it was missing.

Hambrick said Rick was skilled at using a crossbow and they had hunted for deer together in the past and that deer could be seen at certain times in the area.

The defense asserted in their opening statement that Rick was hunting deer prior to Joyce’s death and striking her was “an accident.”