Gastonia woman charged with first-degree murder in Sunday shooting

A woman was arrested in Gastonia Sunday afternoon after a man was shot in the chest at a home on River Trace, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Gastonia Police said officers responded to the home at 3168 River Trace just after 2 p.m. Sunday for a reported domestic-related shooting.

Officers found 33-year-old Willie Breeden with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police said 31-year-old Valencia McLean has been charged with first-degree murder. Detectives are still investigating the case. McLean and Breeden both listed the home on River Trace as their home address.

