Gastonia traffic stop leads to discovery of stolen handgun, stolen license plate, wanted persons

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Gastonia Police pulled over a vehicle Friday afternoon with a stolen license plate, and discovered a stolen handgun and multiple passengers with warrants for their arrest.

According to investigators, the incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. on the 100 block of North Myrtle School Road. During the traffic stop, officers not only determined the vehicle’s license plate had been previously reported as stolen in Gastonia, but that multiple people in the car had warrants for their arrest and a 36-year-old female passenger in the vehicle had a stolen handgun.

The 36-year-old female passenger was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen handgun. No other information was provided about the other passengers in the vehicle.