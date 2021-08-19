Gastonia Police investigating two bank robberies; one of two suspects caught

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two banks were robbed in Gastonia Thursday morning, according to the Gastonia Police Department.
Officials said the first robbery happened around 9:15 a.m. at a bank in the 100 block of East Franklin Street. A suspect was seen leaving the bank on foot wearing an orange shirt and a surgical mask. He was heading eastbound down Franklin.
The second robbery happened around 10:35 a.m. in the 3000 block of Union Road. Police said an armed man was seen leaving the bank. He has since been captured, police confirmed.
Authorities said to avoid the areas and expect a heavy police presence.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.