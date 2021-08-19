Gastonia Police investigating two bank robberies; one of two suspects caught

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two banks were robbed in Gastonia Thursday morning, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Officials said the first robbery happened around 9:15 a.m. at a bank in the 100 block of East Franklin Street. A suspect was seen leaving the bank on foot wearing an orange shirt and a surgical mask. He was heading eastbound down Franklin.

The second robbery happened around 10:35 a.m. in the 3000 block of Union Road. Police said an armed man was seen leaving the bank. He has since been captured, police confirmed.

Bank Robbery Update: suspect in 2nd bank robbery is a white male, 40-50yrs old, LSW blue shirt & black pants. This suspect reportedly armed w/ a handgun. Last seen on foot out of the bank. No injuries reported in this bank robbery. — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) August 19, 2021

Authorities said to avoid the areas and expect a heavy police presence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.