Gastonia Police investigating deadly shooting, suspect in custody

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — An arrest has been made in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday evening in Gastonia, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

The fatal shooting happened in the 900 block of Gaston Avenue around 7:30 p.m. The victim, who has not been identified, was sent to the hospital where he died, police said.

At this time, the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

The suspect, who remains in custody, has not been identified at this time.

This is a developing story and an active investigation, and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.