Gastonia stabbing suspect found hiding inside home after standoff

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A person accused of stabbing a man at a home in Gastonia Thursday morning was found hiding inside after a standoff with police, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Authorities said a man was stabbed around 9:09 a.m. Thursday in a home in the 1100 block of North York Street.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Following the incident, a standoff ensued at the home while officers attempted to negotiate with the suspect.

They were later found inside of the home and taken into custody, police confirmed.

Investigators said they believe the two knew each other.