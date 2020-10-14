Gastonia Police ask for help finding attempted murder suspect

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A $2,500 reward is being offered for information on a suspect who shot a woman outside a Gastonia church in January.
Gastonia Police said a woman was leaving a meeting at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses on Davis Park Road on January 15 when a suspect shot her while she was in her car.
The woman’s family is offering a $1,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest and Crime Stoppers of Gaston County will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
Anyone with information to help solve this crime is asked to text or call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.
