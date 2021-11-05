Gastonia Police arrest suspect in shooting of a 69-year-old man

Crime and Public Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Christopher Levi Stewart

Christopher Levi Stewart (Source: Gastonia Police Department)

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Investigators have arrested and charged a man with shooting a 69-year-old man at a home on the 700 block of West Nineteenth Avenue.

According to Gastonia Police, 44-year-old Christopher Levi Stewart is charged with assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy.

Officers responded to the home Thursday afternoon just before 2:30 p.m. and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

Investigators later identified the suspect as Stewart and was charged late Thursday evening. The investigation is ongoing and detectives are still trying to determine a motive and if Stewart and the victim knew each other.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, you’re asked to call Gastonia Police Department detectives at (704) 866-6702. Residents may also call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at (704) 861-8000.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories