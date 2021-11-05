Gastonia Police arrest suspect in shooting of a 69-year-old man

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Investigators have arrested and charged a man with shooting a 69-year-old man at a home on the 700 block of West Nineteenth Avenue.

According to Gastonia Police, 44-year-old Christopher Levi Stewart is charged with assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy.

Officers responded to the home Thursday afternoon just before 2:30 p.m. and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators later identified the suspect as Stewart and was charged late Thursday evening. The investigation is ongoing and detectives are still trying to determine a motive and if Stewart and the victim knew each other.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, you’re asked to call Gastonia Police Department detectives at (704) 866-6702. Residents may also call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at (704) 861-8000.