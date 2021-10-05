Gastonia Police arrest driver for DWI, other charges after leaving scene of crash

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Gastonia Police arrested a 40-year-old Kings Mountain, N.C. man with DWI and multiple other charges after striking a pole and fleeing the scene.

According to investigators, officers responded around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3 to Robinwood Road and New Hope Road on a report of a vehicle that had struck a pole. Witnesses told police that the driver had fled from the scene after the crash.

Officers located a handgun inside the car. K-9 units located the suspected driver hiding nearby.

Police have not identified the suspect at this time. He is facing charges of DWI, leaving the scene of a collision, and possession of a handgun by a felon. He was also determined to have an active warrant for his arrest out of Cleveland County.