Gastonia Police arrest driver for DWI, other charges after leaving scene of crash

Crime and Public Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Images_By_Kenny/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Gastonia Police arrested a 40-year-old Kings Mountain, N.C. man with DWI and multiple other charges after striking a pole and fleeing the scene.

According to investigators, officers responded around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3 to Robinwood Road and New Hope Road on a report of a vehicle that had struck a pole. Witnesses told police that the driver had fled from the scene after the crash.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

Officers located a handgun inside the car. K-9 units located the suspected driver hiding nearby.

Police have not identified the suspect at this time. He is facing charges of DWI, leaving the scene of a collision, and possession of a handgun by a felon. He was also determined to have an active warrant for his arrest out of Cleveland County.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories