GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gastonia man who robbed a Charlotte 7-Eleven has been sentenced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of NC announced Tuesday.

Davonte Everett, 24, of Gastonia, will serve more than 10 years in prison after being convicted of robbing a Charlotte convenience store at gunpoint.

In July of 2020, Everett went into a 7-Eleven on Yorkmont Road and pulled out a semiautomatic gun, and demanded money from the cashier and then fled the scene, documents showed.

As the investigation went into 2022, detectives working on the case were able to identify Everett as the suspect and he was located and arrested, and ultimately pleaded guilty.