Gastonia man sentenced to more than 9 years in prison for armed robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 31-year-old Gastonia man was sentenced to nine and a half years in federal prison for robbing a Circle K convenience store with a gun in 2018, according to the U.S. District Attorney Andrew Murray.
Yakotus Odum was convicted in 2020 of Hobbs Act robbery, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Court documents say Odum robbed the Circle K in Gastonia on March 31, 2018 and stole around $100 from the cash register at gunpoint.
He was also convicted of illegally possessing a stolen firearm during a second incident on April 14, 2018. Odum was on supervised release for a previous federal conviction for illegal firearm possession when he committed the armed robbery.
Odum was sentenced to 114 months in federal prison and five years of supervised release.